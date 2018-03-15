Comedian Ed Byrne appears at Lancaster’s Grand theatre

Comedian Ed Byrne returns to the road this year after a total sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run with his biggest ever tour to date and his brand new show called Spoiler Alert.

Appearing at The Grand in Lancaster on March 20, he said: “I originally intended to call the show ‘I’ll Millennial You in a Minute’, but my promoter considered the title ‘off-puttingly baffling”’ That’s my own chainsaw in the photo, by the way”.

In the show, Ed explores the thin line between righteous complaining and brat-like whining and asks, ‘are we right to be fed up, or are we spoiled?’

Come and watch as Byrne takes this question, turns it upside down and shakes it until the funny falls out.

Book online at www.lancastergrand.co.uk or telephone 01524 64695.

Photo: Roslyn Gaunt.