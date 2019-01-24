Comedian Ardal O’Hanlon at Lancaster Grand

Comedian Ardal O’Hanlon will tour the UK in 2019 with his brand new show, The Showing Off Must Go On and will perform at Lancaster Grand on March 9.

In an age of raging populism, #MeToo, identity politics, the end of truth, the collapsing middle ground, peak avocado and £15 gin and tonics, Ardal is forced to saddle his high horse again and ride fearlessly into the culture wars, comedy as ever being the best emergency response mechanism to extreme events there is.

Ardal O’Hanlon said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing my stand-up show on the road in 2019 It’s great that the noise in my head is finally cohering into delightful comedy chunks.”

Tickets priced £22 are available from the box office on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk.