Coastal fighters show off their skills at latest event

Coastal gym in Morecambe hosted their latest show at Lancaster and Morecambe College on Saturday night.

They kicked off the show with a skills bout for Will Mitchell and he put in an impressive performance, dominating his opponent and he is now ready to move straight onto bouts.

Next up was the first scored bout and Zane Cooke was on top form, boxing with skill in what was a dominant and unanimous win.

Alex McMillan was next to fight in what was only his second bout, showing skills well beyond his years in another unanimous decision.

The club had a few guest bouts as well which were very entertaining, then came the seniors.

Dan James was unfortunate to lose on a split decision having boxed well to start with, but he struggled with his shoulder in the third round which was the deciding round.

Fin Bolger and Liam Boertien had their first ever bouts against two experienced boxers and showed great heart, but the decisions didn’t go their way.

They will learn a lot from those bouts though and these two have a bright future with this club.

Then came the headline bout. Bob Rowntree started strong, winning the first round.

The second round was close, as was the third, but u Bob was unlucky to lose on a split decision.

The club thanked Bob Howard, Dylan Cheema, Jamie Wakeman and Cyp Co-ordinator Terry for coaching all the fighters on the night, as well as Kelly Robinson, manager of Howdens, who sponsor the club.