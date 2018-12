A community cafe in Carnforth was presented with a cheque for £2,666.99 from the Co-op.

Serenity Community Café on Hunter Street, run by Jayne Collins, along with volunteers helps people with mental health problems by offering peer support.

Jayne and her colleagues were flabbergasted and delighted with the amount of the donation.

Jayne said: “The money will be able to provide much needed outings and therapies to help the people in our area who are struggling with mental health.”