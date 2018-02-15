Closure order served on drug den Lancaster house

A full closure order has been served at a property in Lancaster after complaints of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

The closure order, which will run for three months, has been placed on 13 Laburnum Grove Lancaster.

This comes a week after police executed a drugs warrant at the property on the Marsh estate.

Staff from Lancaster and Morecambe Neighbourhood teams were joined by the anti-social behaviour team at Lancaster City Council to serve the closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act on the address.

Lancaster City Council are seeking a possession order which will evict the tenant.