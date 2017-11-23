Clean-up continues after a night of flooding in Lancashire

Lancashire was hit by torrential rain overnight which caused chaos across the county.
Read More: Flooding causing chaos across county
Emergency services across Lancashire fought to attend hundreds of incidents with police creating more than 300 flood-related logs between 7pm and midnight.
Firefighters rescued 70 people, 20 horses one cat and one dog. In Galgate 27 residents were evacuated from their houses and were housed in local pubs overnight
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancaster Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.