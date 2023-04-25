News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
7 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
1 hour ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
2 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Clayton-le-Moors: Building evacuated due to bomb scare and Burnley Road was closed while police investigated

A building on an Accrington business park was evacuated due to a bomb scare this morning (Tuesday, April 25).

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST

The building, at Clayton Business Park was evacuated, and nearby roads were closed as emergency services dealt with the threat – which turned out to be a false alarm.

Burnley Road was closed between Dunkenhalgh Way and the Hare and Hounds Pub, while police investigated late this morning (April 25, 2023).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the height of the incident several police vehicles and the bomb squad were on scene, and traffic was being diverted.

Police close to the Dunkenhalgh Hotel (Image: Marie Joanne Ashton)Police close to the Dunkenhalgh Hotel (Image: Marie Joanne Ashton)
Police close to the Dunkenhalgh Hotel (Image: Marie Joanne Ashton)
Most Popular

All roads have now been cleared.

Read More
Preston court round-up
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 11.17am today to a report of a bomb threat at a building on Clayton Business Park, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington.

"The building was evacuated, with a cordon and road closures put in place.We investigated and found that the threat was not creditable. The building and surrounding roads have been reopened."

Related topics:AccringtonLancashire Police