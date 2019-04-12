City won’t relax until they are safe from relegation

Striker Brad Carsley insists Lancaster City will not rest on their laurels until they are mathematically safe from relegation.

The Dolly Blues moved nine points clear of the drop zone in the NPL Premier Division on Saturday after drawing 1-1 away at Grantham Town.

With only four games of the season to go, it will take an unbelievable set of results to relegate City.

Currently on 42 points, Carsley’s former club Bamber Bridge are third from bottom on 33 points with Mickleover Sports one place and four points ahead of them.

However, Carsley – who was signed by manager Mark Fell earlier this year – revealed he and his team-mates will not be taking things easy over the remainder of the season.

As far as he is concerned there is still work to be done, starting with this weekend’s trip to Mickleover.

“We can’t relax just yet,” said Carsley. “It’s looking good for us but we are not safe yet.

“Obviously if we did not pick up another win and Bamber Bridge and Mickleover win all their games, we could still go down.

“So we are not counting all our chickens just yet.

“The manager was saying that after Saturday’s draw. He was still saying we should have got the win. I hit the bar and we had chances.

“But we go to Mickleover this weekend and hopefully we will get the win, then we can call it (survival) done .”

Carsley is well aware that he can do his old club a favour by helping City turn over Mickleover.

While he still keeps abreast of events at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, the 24-year-old is just focusing on getting the win for Lancaster and if it helps Brig then so be it.

“I still keep a close eye on what they are doing,” said Carsley.

“They are in the bottom three at the moment and they are not doing the best at the minute.

“I am just focused on Lancaster and I absolutely love it here. It’s been a great move for me.

“I was only saying to my mum and dad that all the lads and the backroom staff are brilliant.

“I love playing for Felly – the manager. I kind of knew a bit about him before I signed.

“I had played against him and a couple of my friends had been involved with him.

“I would say tactically wise, he’s probably the best manager that I have played for.

“He makes it very clear what he wants the team to do and also individually.”

Carsley has been happy with his form since arriving at Giant Axe although believes there is much more to come from him.

“I have settled in well to be fair,” he said. “I have had a bit of a dry spell the last four or five games.

“I think I have scored three in my last eight which is not too bad.

“I am not being too hard on myself after signing for a new club.”

Despite being mired in the bottom three for most of this season, Mickleover are a better team than their league position suggests.

“I think we drew against them at our place earlier this year,” said Carsley.

“I scored an equaliser in the last minute.

“They are not a bad side and it’s a bit deceiving to see them down there.

“The gaffer wants us win the last four games and build towards next season.

“The manager has said he wants to strengthen and also wants to keep the lads together and the lads that have come in like me and Paul Dawson.”