City get back to winning ways at Workington

Lancaster City got back to winning ways on Easter Monday with a 2-0 win away at Workington.

The Dolly Blues had suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Nantwich Town at the Giant Axe on Saturday, but they bounced back at Workington with two goals from Brad Carsley to end the Easter period on a high.

There was also some good news for City fans at Workington as Sam Bailey made his comeback after a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

On Saturday, Nantwich had the first chance of the game in the third minute when they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the City penalty area.

However, Sean Cooke’s shot was straight at the wall and when the ball rebounded back to the No.10, his second effort was deflected wide for a corner.

Moments later though it was 1-0 when the Dolly Blues failed to deal with the corner and Joel Stair finished from close range after a well rehearsed set piece.

Things got even worse for City four minutes later when a long throw in into the penalty area was knocked down and fell to Kaspar Hughes 12 yards out.

The Nantwich skipper went for goal but his shot fell straight to the feet of teammate Ricardo Fuller, who with his back to goal, laid the ball off to Cooke and he drove his shot home into the corner of the net, leaving the outstretched Jack Sims with no chance.

Nantwich were looking good on the break and they almost took a 3-0 lead after a quick counter attack, but Cooke’s shot from just went wide of the post, with Sims rooted to the spot.

Nantwich countered again soon after – Louis Barnes did well down the left, cut inside and squared to Cooke.

The Dabbers’ forward opened up his body and got his shot away with the inside of his foot from just inside the area, but he couldn’t hit the target.

Nantwich should have scored again before half-time when yet again they played some lovely football and Matt Bell found himself through on goal, one-on-one with the keeper, but he somehow put his shot wide from seven yards out.

City boss Mark Fell rang the changes at the break with Simon Wills, Glen Steel and Matty Blinkhorn coming on for Paul Jarvis, Charlie Russell and Paul Dawson as the Blues looked to turn things around.

The Dollies had their first real chance of the half when David Norris was picked out on the edge of the box, but his powerful right footed drive was well saved by the Nantwich keeper. City went close again when a lovely cross from the left found Blinkhorn at the back post, but his header went agonisingly wide of the target.

Nantwich had another chance when they were awarded a freekick around 25 yards out, but the shot failed to hit the target and the score remained 2-0.

In the 70th minute it was City who went close again, this time the ball was being fired around inside the penalty area and Steel eventually got a shot away from the edge of the box but it was off target and trickled wide of the goal.

There was still time for one more great chance for the Dolly Blues when the ball fell to Tom Kilifin inside the area but he fired his shot wide of the goal.

Nantwich had another opportunity at the other end when their winger dribbled towards goal and got a shot away just outside the area, but he was under pressure by the City defence and his shot went harmlessly wide of Sims’ goal.

That proved to be the last chance of the game as the Dolly Blues suffered a 2-0 home loss.