City boss Fell blasts referee after Brig draw

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell blasted the referee after his side were denied all three points against Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Dolly Blues had come from a goal behind to lead 2-1 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium thanks to goals from Brad Carsley, on his return to Brig, and Glenn Steel.

But a stoppage-time penalty from Alistair Waddecar rescued a point for the home side.

The spot-kick was awarded after a tangle in the box from a corner and Fell admits he could not believe it when he watched Daniel Isawwi point to the spot.

To make matters worse, striker Matty Blinkhorn was sent off a minute later for something he said to the referee.

“We’ve been let down by disgusting decisions,” Fell said.

“I’ve seen the decision back and that goes on in every single corner in every single game around the world, every week.

“I’m absolutely gobsmacked that in the 95th minute of the game, he thinks that that’s a penalty.

“It spoils what was a pretty good game of football, it was intense, bits of quality from both sides, but there’s absolutely no doubt that spoiled a great game.”

On the sending off, Fell added: “I know exactly what Blinks has said and I’d love to see the referee’s report because I can guarantee it’ll say something different.”

Fell, though, remained positive with the visit of Buxton to Giant Axe this weekend.

The Dolly Blues are currently seven games unbeaten and have moved five points clear of the NPL Premier Division relegation zone.

He said: “We are doing okay, there’s no doubt about that, we’re going in the right direction.

“I thought for 80 minutes we were brilliant. (The goal) that’s all they’ve had, they’ve pumped a lot of balls aimlessly into the box.

“We had 10 corners in the first half – we’ve pinned them in.

“We’ve been guilty of conceding late goals but there’s no blame on the lads today, no blame whatsoever and we certainly didn’t get what we deserved.

“I’m made up for the lads – we’ve not lost in seven games.

“Unfortunately five have been draws but no team has beaten us in seven games.”