Circus show at the Nuffield Theatre

Spectacular circus skills blend seamlessly with physical comedy, clowning, juggling, theatrical storytelling and slapstick in a colourful, loud show for all the family from Lost in Translation which is coming to Lancaster’s Nuffield Theatre on Friday February 8 (7pm) and Saturday February 9 (11am and 3pm) as the opening dates of a national tour.

In the show Madame and the charming staff of the quirkily ineffective Hotel Paradiso are introduced. Looming large is their arch enemy, the dastardly Banker, who schemes to repossess the hotel.

The audiences witness their battle of wits with the Banker as he plots to claim the building in order to sell and maximise his profit.

Will they manage to stay open, or will they be forced to move on?

The irrepressible Lost in Translation Circus, purveyors of ‘good old fashioned contemporary circus’, were the team behind international hit The Hogwallops.

Here they turn a rundown hotel into their own physical playground as a multinational cast of six highly skilled acrobats, clowns and jugglers tell the story of the tenants’ battle to save their home and livelihood.

Lost in Translation director and show creator Massimiliano Rossetti said: “We brought The Hogwallops to The Nuffield a couple of years ago and had such a good time with a really lovely audience that it seemed a natural choice to open the Hotel Paradiso tour there.”

Lost in Translation will be performed at Lancaster Nuffield Theatre, Tickets from 01524 594151 or visit www.lancasterarts.org.