Cigarette causes bedroom fire in Lancaster

A discarded cigarette was the cause of a blaze in Lancaster this afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at the home in Haydock Road at around 2.40pm the fire was already out but a woman had suffered from smoke inhalation.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Two fire engines and crews from Lancaster and one from Morecambe responded to a 999 call reporting a house fire.

"The fire was in a bedroom, caused by a discarded cigarette.

"The fire was out when firefighters arrived and they used a portable fan unit to extract the smoke.

"A woman suffering the effects of inhaling smoke was attended to by ambulance paramedics."