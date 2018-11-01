Christmas markets return to Lancaster Brewery

The team at Lancaster Brewery, once again, have it all sorted for gifts, festive food, stocking fillers and presents for your loved ones.

This hugely popular event, at Lancaster Leisure Park, is back.

Taking place from November 23 to 25 from 3pm until 9pm, the exhibitors will be located in a huge indoor marquee to keep shoppers warm and dry, while they browse stalls packed full of crafts, gifts and goodies.

Food traders have been hand picked to offer a wide selection of food and drinks from around the world. Inside the brewery will be live entertainment which runs up to midnight and they’ll be lots of activities for children to enjoy.

Of course, Christmas wouldn’t be the same without Santa and his friends so he has found time in his busy schedule to get his picture taken with all the good girls and boys. This great opportunity is free for all.

This special seasonal event is free to enter and free parking will be in the main Lancaster Leisure Park site, with an overflow car park in the auction mart just a five minute walk away.

Don’t miss out on this chance to pick up some unique gifts, fabulous food and some seasonal cheer, and kick start your festive spirit.