Ready to get into the festive spirit?
Towns and villages across Lancashire will be buzzing with Christmas markets and winter fairs over the next few weeks.
Take a look at our gallery below to see what’s going on in the county this festive season:
1. Christmas By The Sea: November 15 - January 5
Tower Festival Headland, Blackpool, FY1 5JA | Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland has been transformed into a breath-taking festive village complete with an outdoor skating rink, simulated snowfalls, log cabins, larger-than-life light installations, magical light projection shows and festive-themed fairground rides. | Contributed
2. Christmas at the Farm: November 23, November 24, November 30 - December 1, December 7, December 8, December 14, December 15, December 21 to December 23
Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Hawkshaw Fold, Longsight Road, Blackburn, BB2 7JA | Christmas at the farm is an immersive adventure based on the original magical Father Christmas. Discover Father Christmas' secret farm Headquarters, hidden from plain sight, filled with activities and experiences, with spectacular sets and theatre performances. | Contributed
3. Brockholes Winter Fayre: November 29, December 6, December 13
Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston New Road, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0AG | Join a festive extravaganza at the winter fayre. Bring your family for an evening filled with joy, shopping and festive fun. | Contributed
4. Artisan Christmas Market: Holly at Holden Clough Nursery: November 29 - December 1
Holden Clough Nurseries, Bolton-by-Bowland, BB7 4PF | The popular artisan Christmas markets are back. This year, the stalls will be nestled in the nooks and crannies of the Nursery, under the pergola and the living roof, rather than the Christmas marquee, creating a magical atmosphere amongst the Christmas trees, festive plants, and much-loved Christmas displays. | Contributed
