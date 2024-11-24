4 . Artisan Christmas Market: Holly at Holden Clough Nursery: November 29 - December 1

Holden Clough Nurseries, Bolton-by-Bowland, BB7 4PF | The popular artisan Christmas markets are back. This year, the stalls will be nestled in the nooks and crannies of the Nursery, under the pergola and the living roof, rather than the Christmas marquee, creating a magical atmosphere amongst the Christmas trees, festive plants, and much-loved Christmas displays. | Contributed