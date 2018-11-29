Christmas cabaret at The Dukes

Comedy, cabaret and chaos are on their way back to The Dukes by popular demand this festive season.

Slightly Fat Features are returning to the Lancaster theatre on December 7 and 8 for their seventh Christmas Cabaret.

This cabaret promises variety for the 21st century, and is said to be stuffed to the seams with staggering stunts, lots of laughs and orchestrated mayhem to dazzle and delight.

Suitable for kids but not a kids show, Slightly Fat Features cabaret is hard to describe until you witness it live – think Cirque du Soleil meets Monty Python.

To book tickets priced £16/£14 concessions, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org to book online.