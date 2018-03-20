Chisnall deneid title success after missing crucial bullseye

Dave Chisnall was beaten 6-5 in Sunday’s Players’ Championship Six final by Ian White at Arena MK in Milton Keynes.

The final was a nervy affair with neither player able to command complete control of the encounter but it was White who held his nerve to come through in the last leg.

White began the match with a 180 before going on to break and then holding throw to give himself an early 2-0 lead.

In the third leg a 124 checkout secured Chisnall his first leg of the match as the pair went on to exchange holds of throw until the eight leg.

Chisnall then broke White to level the score at 4-4 before a hold of throw moved the Morecambe man a leg away from claiming the title.

A dramatic 10th leg saw Chisnall miss the bullseye for the title before White stepped in to level the match at 5-5 on double 10 and White was able to find a maximum before going on to produce a 14-dart break of throw to claim the title.