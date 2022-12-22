News you can trust since 1837
Children’s activity book aims to create next generation of Lancaster City fans

An activity book being given to schoolchildren in the area aims to create the next generation of Lancaster City fans.

By Michelle BladeContributor
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 3:56pm

Dollies in the Community have worked alongside the LCFC Media Team and Maddie Whitehouse Designs to create an activity book for young children across the Lancaster district.

The activity pack, designed for those aged six-11, includes quizzes, puzzles and games for all young Dolly Blues.

Young fans can learn more about the club and current players, encouraging them to take an interest in their local team.

Director Dave Evans with children from Bowerham Primary school with their activity books. Picture courtesy of Lancaster City FC.
The books also contain free season tickets, win a mascot opportunity and £10k in discount vouchers for parents; with the aim of creating the next generation of Dolly Blues.

DITC have begun distributing the activity pack to six schools and around 2,500 pupils across Lancaster, and will continue to do so on the run-up to Christmas.

Dave Evans, director and head of community at LCFC said: “The feedback from the children has been fantastic.

“A big thank you to the Maddie and the Media Team who have worked so hard in putting this together.

“A thank you to our lead sponsor accessplanit who have helped fund the activity book.”

The initiative is one of many being carried out by Dollies In The Community, and one which will be continued alongside the Team and School of the Week and Walking Football club.

If you would like to get involved in any of their community initiatives, please contact [email protected]

Follow Lancaster City FC on Twitter or Facebook.