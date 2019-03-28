Children’s musical comes to The Dukes

Fresh from its 10th anniversary on stage, and more than 50 years as one of Britain’s best-loved picture book, The Tiger Who Came To Tea visits The Dukes this April.

This musical play, adapted from Judith Kerr’s classic tale, is described as the ideal introduction to theatre for children aged three and above and the perfect treat for the whole family.

This musical slice of teatime mayhem is filled with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun.

The Tiger will be guzzling tonnes of tea and cake while at The Dukes as there are performances at 1.30pm and 4pm on April 12 and at 11am and 2pm on April 13.

Tickets £12.50 each or £44 for a family of four. Call 01524 598500.