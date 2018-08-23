Charity of the year choice for Sainsbury’s Lancaster

Sainsbury’s Lancaster has officially launched a partnership with the city’s hospice.

St John’s Hospice was chosen by Sainsbury’s customers through a public vote in store and online in June as the store’s new Local Charity of the Year.

The charity will now receive a year’s worth of support by working with store colleagues on fundraising and awareness -raising events.

Representatives from the charity will join Sainsbury’s colleagues over the weekend to kickstart thepartnership by bag packing and running an information stall in the front of the store.

The Local Charity of the Year scheme is now in its 10th year and has raised over £13million to support local charities since 2009.