Ghost hunters will spend the night in spooky venues to raise money for scout groups.

The Scouting for Ghosts’ team will hold their first event of 2018 at Morecambe Winter Gardens on January 13, 9.30pm-3.30am.

Funds raised will go to the 35th Lancaster Scouts and the 1st Lancaster Riverside Guides.

Tickets cost £15 on www.paypal.me/Scoutingforghosts.