Back by popular demand, Life At The Limit will visit 25 towns and cities in January and February 2024, visiting Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Sunday January 21.
Ex-Special Forces sergeant, broadcaster and best-selling author Jason Fox is preparing for his latest mission with a third outing of his hit live tour Life At The Limit heading to Blackpool.
Best known as a tough-talking instructor on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox will once more take to the stage to share remarkable stories from his distinguished military career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS), his personal battles and his more recent TV work.
Back by popular demand, Life At The Limit will visit 25 towns and cities in January and February 2024, visiting Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Sunday January 21 with tickets on sale.
The latest leg of Life At The Limit follows the success of Foxy’s 2022 and 2023 tours, which saw him visit more than 50 theatres.
“When I first toured Life At The Limit in 2022, that experience of a live audience was something totally new to me, but I settled into it and getting the chance to go back out earlier this year was brilliant,” said Jason.
“I can’t believe I get to do it all again in a few months’ time! To be visiting another 25 towns and cities and sharing my story with more people across the country is such an honour.
“There’s a real mix in the show – some stories are funny, some tragic, others brutal. But they’re all real and make for a no-holds-barred account of my life so far. I hope I can continue to inspire people through my long and at-times difficult journey.”
During the live stage show Life At The Limit Foxy presents a breath-taking story of Special Forces soldiering – a chronicle of operational bravery, adventure and courage on and off the battlefield. A vivid, searing account of his life, that tells some incredible moments of strength and courage.
Jason’s appetite for adventure and extremes has no limit and has led him to take on some amazing challenges both in the Military (Royal Marines, SBS) and in his TV roles with SAS Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and The Final Mission: Foxy’s War.
He is also a best-selling author following the publication of Battle Scars (2019) and Life Under Fire (2020), as well as a world record-breaking rower and adventurer who has embarked on expeditions across Alaska, the North Pole and most recently the River Yukon.
Presented by Nigel McIntyre and Gareth Watson, Life At The Limit tours throughout January and February 2024.
For more information head to http://nothird.co.uk/live-shows/jason-fox/
LIFE AT THE LIMIT TOUR DATES 2024
Tue Jan 16 – Lichfield, Garrick Theatre
Wed Jan 17 – Chelmsford, Chelmsford Theatre
Thu Jan 18 – St Albans, Alban Arena
Fri Jan 19 – Dorking, Dorking Halls
Sat Jan 20 – Dudley, Town Hall
Sun Jan 21 – Blackpool, Grand Theatre
Tue Jan 23 – Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn
Wed Jan 24 – New Brighton, Floral Pavilion
Thu Jan 25 – Lincoln, Engine Shed
Fri Jan 26 – Scarborough, Scarborough Spa
Sat Jan 27 – Stockton, Stockton Globe
Sun Jan 28 – Loughborough, Town Hall
Tue Jan 30 – Doncaster, Cast Theatre
Wed Jan 31 – Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre
Fri Feb 2 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
Sat Feb 3 – Isle Of Wight, Shanklin Theatre
Tue Feb 6 – Ringwood, The Barn
Wed Feb 7 – Aldershot, Princes Hall
Thu Feb 8 – Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall Theatre
Fri Feb 9 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Sun Feb 11 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
Mon Feb 12 – Richmond, Richmond Theatre
Tues Feb 13 – Crawley, The Hawth
Sat Feb 17 – Perth, Concert Hall
Sun Feb 18 – Aberdeen, Music Hall