Chance to look around and share memories of Morecambe venue under renovation
Redeveloping and re-inventing the Queen’s Market in Victoria Street has been a labour of love for owner Nick Smith for the past eight years.
And on Saturday December 9, he’s giving people the chance to look around the 1895 building and also share their memories of when it was the Palladium Cinema, Crystal T’s nightclub or squash club.
It’s also a chance for Nick to share his vision for the building which includes developing it into a food hall, science and education experience offering opportunities to people who don’t fit into the system, particularly the young.
Just recently, he’s made a Christmas dream come true for Lukas Ridziauskas, who runs Bigman’s Butchers & Deli next to the Queen’s Market.
Originally from Lithuania, he set up the shop just a week before the Covid pandemic hit so struggled to make it a success.
Nick suggested that refurbishing the shop front might encourage more custom and offered to do it for him for free – despite being a vegetarian!
The shop’s new look will be celebrated on Saturday at 10.30am before the Queen’s Market open day at 11am-3pm.
“I believe in Lukas as a person which is why I invested my time and energy into helping him and hopefully, his refurbished shop will be an example of how Queen’s Market could uplift the community through business,” Nick said.
He particularly wants to attract more young people through the Queen’s Market doors and plans to involve them in his Living Archive project currently under way.
Memories of the building will be collated by young people with the aim of producing their own film.
Any visitors to the open day are being encouraged to write their memories on notes which can be stuck on a timeline inside. Those unable to attend on Saturday can email their memories or post them on Facebook instead.
And if visitors are looking for a different Christmas gift which would last for posterity, they can find out about buying special tiles which would be part of the Living Archive or make a donation to the ‘Ceiling of Dreams.’
For more information, visit queensmarket.org and https://www.facebook.com/AlbertHall1895