Chance to look around and share memories of Morecambe venue under renovation

People are invited to take a butchers at an enterprising venture in Morecambe this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Redeveloping and re-inventing the Queen’s Market in Victoria Street has been a labour of love for owner Nick Smith for the past eight years.

And on Saturday December 9, he’s giving people the chance to look around the 1895 building and also share their memories of when it was the Palladium Cinema, Crystal T’s nightclub or squash club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s also a chance for Nick to share his vision for the building which includes developing it into a food hall, science and education experience offering opportunities to people who don’t fit into the system, particularly the young.

Nick Smith outside the butcher's shop he has helped to refurbish.

Just recently, he’s made a Christmas dream come true for Lukas Ridziauskas, who runs Bigman’s Butchers & Deli next to the Queen’s Market.

Originally from Lithuania, he set up the shop just a week before the Covid pandemic hit so struggled to make it a success.

Nick suggested that refurbishing the shop front might encourage more custom and offered to do it for him for free – despite being a vegetarian!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop’s new look will be celebrated on Saturday at 10.30am before the Queen’s Market open day at 11am-3pm.

New shop fronts unveiled this year at Queen's Market in Victoria Street.

“I believe in Lukas as a person which is why I invested my time and energy into helping him and hopefully, his refurbished shop will be an example of how Queen’s Market could uplift the community through business,” Nick said.

He particularly wants to attract more young people through the Queen’s Market doors and plans to involve them in his Living Archive project currently under way.

Memories of the building will be collated by young people with the aim of producing their own film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any visitors to the open day are being encouraged to write their memories on notes which can be stuck on a timeline inside. Those unable to attend on Saturday can email their memories or post them on Facebook instead.

Saturday's free open day is a chance to share memories of its past and look to the future.

And if visitors are looking for a different Christmas gift which would last for posterity, they can find out about buying special tiles which would be part of the Living Archive or make a donation to the ‘Ceiling of Dreams.’