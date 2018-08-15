‘Champions’ get started on their first back alley project in Morecambe

The Morecambe alleyway chosen to be the first to be transformed from scruffy wasteland to beautiful back alley has received its first lick of paint.

‘Alley Champions’ led by Coun Margaret Pattison have cleared the alleyway behind Cedar Street and started painting the walls as part of a total transformation into a beautiful community space.

Volunteers come from across Morecambe.

Coun Pattison hopes that the Cedar St alley will be the first of many in the district and is looking for businesses to sponsor the alleys with donations of tools and products.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for the project or can donate tools or goods they are encouraged to get in touch with Coun Pattison mpattison@lancaster.gov.uk.