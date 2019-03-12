Central Lancaster High School closed after flooding affects electricity supply

Central Lancaster High School has been forced to close today, Tuesday March 12, after flooding affected the school’s electricity supply.

The school has posted on its Facebook page that it was a “difficult decision” to make.

They said: “Due to flooding which has comprised the schools electricity supply we have had to take the difficult decision to close the school.”

They are now asking parents to give their permission for children to walk home or wait to be collected.

Students are being allowed to use their mobile phones to contact parents to arrange to leave school and travel home.

Head Nicola Hall said they took advice from electricians before making the decision on health and ssafety grounds.

“We had some flooding in the school hall caused by the excessive rain last night, which has never happened before,” she said. “This has also compromised some of the electricity units in an underground storage room and so we have taken the decision to close the school for the afternoon as advised by the electricians.

“We will be updating both our Facebook and website to let parents know about the situation tomorrow. They have all been very supportive about the situation.”