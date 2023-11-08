Celebrations at popular Lancaster community centre mark 40th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 1983, ordinary people became community activists to save the Gregson from closure.

They formed the charity now running Lancaster’s oldest community and cultural hub in a Moor Gate building which opened in 1889.

To mark this milestone in its history, everyone is invited to the party.

The Gregson Community Association celebrates its 40th anniversary this Saturday. Picture from The Gregson.

Gregson chair, Joe Sumsion, said: “It feels like the Gregson is blossoming just now, so it’s a lovely time to reflect on the many wonderful contributions which so many people have made over the years.

“We’re hoping that lots of people will join us at some point on the day, perhaps to meet up with old friends and remember their Gregson highlights - that band they saw, joke they shared, wall they painted, or person they loved.”

As the event coincides with Armistice Day, it begins with a minute’s silence led by the Friends of Miss Whalley’s Field, a Gregson charity sub group, who will explain the history of the field and its local family connections.

Families will be invited to try out circus skills from 11am-1pm and during the afternoon there’s a bouncy castle and supersized games to enjoy.

On the menu from 12pm-8pm will be a Ukrainian pop up kitchen and from 1pm-5pm, visitors can drop into the Gregson’s Secret Cinema and watch animated films from across four decades.

Lancaster MP, Cat Smith will visit from 1.45pm, bringing a special birthday gift from Westminster.

Throughout the afternoon the Gregson hosts a drop-in Community Showcase featuring many of the 50 plus groups that call it home.

The showcase includes the making of the Gregson birthday banner; a drama performance on a birthdays theme by Three Left Feet; songs by the Breath of Fresh Air and Dot Crochet & The Raging Harmonies choirs; an interactive talk by the Lancaster School of Tai Chi Chuan; a film quiz; an introduction to life drawing; and a collaborative performance by Thursday Folk Session musicians and Eurodance.

It ends at 6pm with a Hymn to the Gregson by The Millennium Choir who have rehearsed there since forming in 2000.

Among the evening entertainment will be a family friendly disco playing music from the past 40 years and a Cocktail Cabaret featuring a varied feast of entertainment.