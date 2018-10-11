Celebration of fruit at Beetham Nurseries

Beetham Nurseries, near Milnthorpe, is to host a celebration of fruits this October at their annual apple and fruit weekend, as well as welcoming TV chef Craig Sherrington to judge their infamous Apple Pie competition.

Held across the weekend of October 13 – 14, the Beetham Nurseries apple and fruit weekend shines the spotlight on fruit trees and bushes.

Visitors can enjoy apple tastings,as well as receiving expert advice from Andy Gilchrist, chairman and newsletter editor ofthe South Lakeland Orchard Group, who will be at the event on Saturday October 13.

Also present will be an apple press, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own apples along to be juiced.

A range of fruit trees will be available to purchase, as will a variety of loose apples – most of which can be tried on the day before purchase.

“We pride ourselves on our wide selection of apple and fruit trees here at Beetham Nurseries – and on having the knowledge to offer tips and information to anyone looking to grow their own”, said outdoor plants manager, Fiona Cameron.

“It’s important to us that we can offer the best advice possible when it comes to growing fruit trees: whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned grower, we’re here to help. “Many people are intimidated by the idea of growing their own fruit trees, but it’s a lot easier than you might think – and there’s nothing more satisfying than going into your garden and picking fruit you’ve grown yourself!”

As well as being an opportunity to learn more about apples and other fruits, the weekend is also a brilliant family day out with plenty of kid’s activities such as face painting and balloon modelling to enjoy.

Throughout the weekend, a pop-up market will see stalls from producers such as Hawkshead Relish, Lakeland Mues and Cumbrian Cider.

On Sunday, local band Scrogan’s Run will play an acoustic set, while Ulverston-based chef Craig Sherrington – who recently appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu - will judge the Great Beetham Apple Pie competition, as well as demonstrating a variety of ways to cook with apples.

A full schedule for the weekend is available at : https://www.beethamnurseries.co.uk/events/apple-and-fruit-weekend-2018.