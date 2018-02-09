Catterall fund-raisers lead an army for The Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund in Garstang

A team of fund-raisers will be taking on an epic climbing challenge in Yorkshire to raise funds for two local charities.

Team ShazzAnn, made up of made up of Ann Boardman, Emily Hanson, both of Catterall, Mandy Richardson, of Bilsborough, and Sharon Hartley, will lead a team of 50 to tackle the three Yorkshire Peaks: Pen y Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough on June 9.

The group is working with Liz Webster, organiser of The Garstang Scarecrow Festival, to help raise extra funds for its chosen charities, The Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund - CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sharon Hartley, 44, of Claughton-on-brock, said: “Team ShazzAnn started in 2015 with the four of us wanting to raise money for Macmillan, following the death of a friend, mother-of-two Jenny Jost. She was the same age as us and it hit home how short life can be and how important it is to do as much as we can to help others and live life to the full.

“This year, we were approached by Liz Webster, who is organising the first Garstang Scarecrow Festival. She wanted our help in raising as much money as possible and so we organised the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

“We have a team of around 50 walkers heading to Yorkshire. We aim to complete the 24.5 mile course in around 12 hours taking in Pen y Ghent, Whernside then Ingleborough.

“Everyone’s support so far has been overwhelming. We have a fantastic team and everyone is really up for it.

“I am really excited about it and we have started training now. We hope to raise as much money as we can for two great causes.

The Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund - CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) is working to provide cardiac risk screenings in Garstang and the money raised for Macmillan Cancer Support will remain in the North West.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/team-shazzann-y3p-with-scarecrows