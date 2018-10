There is a casino night at The Globe Arena in Morecambe this Friday, October 12, in aid of St John’s Hospice, Lancaster.

Tickets are £22 which includes a two course meal and ‘funny’ money.

Tickets from Carol Davison on 07847 232808 or Kath Robinson on 01524 846465.

There will be blackjack and poker and the event starts at 7pm.