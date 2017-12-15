Cars damaged in Asda petrol station blaze

Fire crews are still at the scene of a fire at Asda petrol station which has damaged several cars.

Four firefighter crews from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to the scene in Ovangle Road at around 8.15am today, Friday, after fire broke out which is thought to have involved a car and a petrol pump.

Fire at Asda petrol station

Crews isolated the fuel supply at the petrol pump involved in order to tackle the blaze.

Police and ambulance teams were also in attendance as a precaution. The road into the supermarket was closed and paramedics treated motorists for smoke inhalation.

Thanks to Scott Casson for his video of the scene at Asda this morning, and to Daz Mel Leah Daisy on Facebook for the photos.