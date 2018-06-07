Carpenters tribute act perform at The Platform

Carpenters Gold, said to be a faithful tribute to the iconic sibling duo, The Carpenters, arrives at The Platform in Morecambe on June 15.

The show, which is produced by the London West End director of 80s Mania, The Abba Reunion Tribute Show and Abba Mania, recreates the look and sound of The Carpenters’ worldwide 1970s tours.

Carpenters Gold performs their greatest hits, such as Goodbye to Love, Solitaire, We’ve Only Just Begun, Top of the World, Yesterday Once More, Superstar, plus many more.

Carpenters Gold is described as a must for all fans of The Carpenters.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets, priced at £20/£18.50 concs, are available from 01524 582803 or www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform.