Carols and capers at The Platform

Queen of folk singer Maddy Prior joins up once again with the Carnival Band during the festive season for their unique celebratory show “Carols & Capers” which comes to The Platform in Morecambe on Sunday, December 9.

Tossed together in 1984 on a ‘let’s see what we come up with’ basis for a Yuletide Radio 2 broadcast, what began as a one-off session in a village hall in Cumbria has endured for over 20 years and has become something of a tradition in its own right.

Telling the Christmas story in a variety of ways, the likes of ‘I Saw Three Ships’, ‘While Shepherds Watched’, ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’ and ‘The Holly Ivy’ are revealed as versatile, striking pieces of music with words to match.

To book tickets call the box office on 01524 582803.