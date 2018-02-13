Carnforth Swimming Pool reopens

Carnforth Swimming Pool has reopened today after a group was set up to save it from closure.

The pool was formerly run by Lancaster City Council and closed on December 31, 2017 due to cutbacks.

Carnforth swimming pool.

It first opened it doors back in 1978 following a spate of tragic water-related accidents in and around the town.

At the same time as it heads into its 40th year it has ceased to be council run and has been transferred into the hands of a group of local people who had a vision to ensure its continued survival and growth, as a valuable asset for Carnforth and the surrounding area.

The Friends of Carnforth Pool, a not-for-profit private company, are working together to develop ideas and identify opportunities to fundraise, providing additional financial support to the pool in its early years under new ownership, and helping to fund initiatives that will improve the pool environment for the benefit of its users.

Pat Wooff, Major of Carnforth, said: “Well 40 years on and we have our Pool back in Carnforth ownership which pleases everyone who ‘bought a brick’ when the community opened the pool.

“It was a novel idea at the time and raised a lot of money.

“Many of the original fundraisers are now seeing their grandchildren learning to swim which is much safer than swimming in the canal which we did as teenagers.

“Good luck to the new management and please use our pool.”

If you’d like to make a contribution, please get in touch at info@carnforthpool.org.

