Carnforth swimmer’s achievements earn national recognition

Sophie Casson from Carnforth has been recognised at the prestigious Swim England National Awards 2017 for her achievements in Masters swimming over the past 12 months.

Casson won the Swim England Performance Athlete of the Year Award (Masters) for being a positive role model for other Masters to follow.

Casson is a regular Masters competitor who has been breaking records all year.

She currently fits swimming around farming, and is no stranger to pushing herself physically.

She currently holds four world records, 10 European records and 12 British records in the 25-29 year and 30-34 year age groups.

The award was presented by former Olympic diver and commentator Leon Taylor, and current Olympic swimmer Ellie Faulkner.

Casson was delighted to receive the award.

She said: “This season kicked off for me with the Aberdeen Masters in June where I broke the world record for the 1,500m.

“I was aiming for that record, so I was really pleased to achieve it.

“Then a group of Masters went out to Budapest for the World Championships.

“I got four gold and one silver medal, and a European record in every event I swam in.”

The annual Swim England National Awards were held on Saturday, November 11 at Birmingham University’s Great Hall.

Jane Nickerson, Swim England CEO, said: “We have many inspirational people involved in all levels of our sport and it is wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate them at the Swim England National Awards.

“The day is also about thanking those behind the scenes who continue to encourage us to do our best, particularly our family and friends, and I am thrilled that so many people were able to join us in Birmingham.

“On behalf of all everyone involved with swimming, I would like to congratulate Sophie and all our finalists for their achievements.”