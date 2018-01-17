Carnforth pool transfer decision on council agenda

A decision on the future of Carnforth swimming pool is due to be made by county councillors this week.

A report to the council’s cabinet today, Thursday January 18, will ask them to approve the transfer of Carnforth pool to Carnforth Community Swimming Pool Ltd – a charitable company established by Carnforth Town Council specifically to take over the running of the building.

A county council spokesman said that a viable business case has been presented for the continued operation of the pool by the organisation and will include continued community and local school use. It is proposed that the transfer would take place as soon as possible once a lease has been agreed.

The pool closed on December 31 and is now under a care and maintenance regime managed by the county council.

Meanwhile, the county county says it is working with Heysham High School to complete the transfer of Heysham swimming pool.

A spokesman said: “We’re grateful to Heysham High School Sports College for taking on the pool so that it will continue to be available for the school and local community to use, and are currently working them to complete the transfer as soon as possible.”

Residents in Hornby are also continuing their fight to re-open their swimming pool.

Councillors have agreed in principle that Hornby pool can be transferred to Lune Valley Community Society Ltd.

A council spokesman said: “We’re currently working with them to progress the business case to the point where a final decision can be made on the asset transfer, however don’t yet have a date for when that could be.”

A “splish splash” 1950s party night will be held at Arkholme Village Hall on January 27 to raise cash for the pool campaign.