Carnforth petrol station sold at auction for more than £2m

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has completed on the sale of a service station near Carnforth to an expanding national group operator.

The filling station comprises an Esso-branded forecourt alongside a convenience store trading under the Nisa banner.

Mossdale Service Station, located on the A6, was previously run by the second generation of the Vincent family, who have owned the business since the 1980s.

Current owners Chris and Rob Vincent decided to sell in order to pursue other business interests within the caravan parks sector.

They said: “After much deliberation we decided after 30 years that now was the right time for us to sell.”

The site has been purchased by the Ascona Group, a South West Wales based, multi-site petrol filling station operator, marking the group’s eighth forecourt, as part of its aim to build a portfolio of at least 50 service stations across the UK in the coming years.

Duncan Morris, property director at Ascona Group, said: “Ascona are delighted to have completed on this high-profile site which further enhances our rapidly growing network.

“Christie & Co were instrumental in making this deal happen, and our thanks go to James Moore-Martin for his tireless work chasing the deal through.”

Christie & Co sought offers in excess of £2m for the freehold interest, and said they were able to negotiate an accepted offer for the vendor that included “a significant premium in excess of the asking price”.