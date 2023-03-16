WCF Fuels North West were thrilled to walk away with the Customer Service trophy at the Red Rose Awards 2023 held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Judges commented on the Warton Road company’s overwhelming passion and enthusiasm for its customers and business. They also remarked on the dedication in ensuring that they provide the best customer service possible through many different avenues from innovation and training, to communication and care.

“Our business approach is that of a local co-operative with a small friendly and approachable team putting the customer,” said WCF Fuels.

WCF Fuels North West with their Customer Service Award.

The Carnforth-based company, with depots in Leyland and Hawkshead, supplies fuels to customers across the North West.

It has had a successful last 12 months growing in size due to increased demand and customer satisfaction, taking on two apprentices in 2022.

WCF also has a strong presence in the community supporting numerous local events, from carnivals to attending county, agricultural and auction shows. They sponsor local sporting Clubs and events, including Carnforth Rangers.

WCF Fuels said: “We are a small, friendly team with a vast range of knowledge and experience within the industry. As well as our amazing, friendly drivers who deliver day to day, we have a dedicated team who are always on the end of the phone.