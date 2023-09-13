News you can trust since 1837
Carnforth charity shop awards £22k in grants since opening just seven months ago

A foundation is celebrating its first year – during which it has already managed to raise and award nearly £22,000 of grants to local clubs, groups and charities.
By Gayle RouncivellContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST
The 3R Foundation is an independent Carnforth-based registered charity, set up to provide grants to local community groups, clubs and small charities in north Lancashire and south Cumbria, through funds raised in their dedicated charity shop in Lancaster Road/Haws Hill, Carnforth (the old bathroom showroom next to Tesco).

The team is now celebrating a year since the 3R Foundation was started, and seven months of trading in the charity shop.

Operations manager Paul Calland said: “It is unbelievable to think that it's only been a year since we started the 3R Foundation and the 3R charity shop in Carnforth only opened on February 1.

The 3R charity shop in Carnforth.The 3R charity shop in Carnforth.
"We had hoped to be able to give a few small grants out to the north Lancashire and south Cumbria community in our first year...well we have smashed that and awarded nearly £22,000 already with loads more in the pipeline!

“It has been asked of us more than a few times why no one else has ever done something like this to directly help local groups and clubs.

"To be honest it is not an easy thing to set up, but we have a wonderful group of experienced staff and volunteers who have really worked hard together to do what they do best, and set up from scratch and run a lovely, bright clean shop.

"This has been incredibly well received and we are delighted that all the profits raised will be awarded as grants back into the local community to buy vital equipment and services, so the small groups and clubs can do what they do best.

Some of the 3R foundation grants awarded.Some of the 3R foundation grants awarded.
Some of the 3R foundation grants awarded.

“I can only say what a great team we have here, and what great support from the community, which in turn is being paid back into the community, and we are all very proud to be part of this!

“But don't take our word for it, come and have a look in the shop, or get your local club, group or small charity to apply for a grant!”

For more information go online at https://www.3rc.org.uk/

