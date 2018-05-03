Carnforth attractions tourism award hope

Carnforth Station and neighbouring Leighton Hall began working together last year to entice more group visitors to the local area, by offering a unique day out featuring both attractions.

Structured with a full itinerary including time for shopping and browsing exhibitions, taking a guided tour and enjoying afternoon tea, this dual day out was such a success, that they are offering it again throughout 2018.

It seems it’s not just visitors that are supporting them in their dual venture.

“A Brief Encounter with Leighton Hall” (as it’s been named) has been shortlisted as a finalist in the revered 2018 UK Coach Awards.

Leighton Hall and Carnforth Station are the only attractions to be shortlisted in this national awards ceremony and have been selected from over 100 nominations as one of the best examples in the ‘Making Coaches a Better Choice’ category.

The Award is designed to recognise initiatives big or small, which genuinely improve life for coach operators, coach drivers and of course, their passengers.

Estate manager of Leighton Hall, Lucy Arthurs said: “We listened to our group visitors and coach drivers and found out what was important to them.

“There is an easy to follow itinerary, meals are included, there is free parking right outside our front doors and only a five minute drive between both venues.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been recognised in this category and will be keeping our fingers tightly crossed when they announce the winner!”

The overall winner will be announced on May 10.