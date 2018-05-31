Carney latest player to make Dolly Blues exit

Midfielder Craig Carney is the latest player to depart Lancaster City.

Following the exit of Billy Akrigg last week, Carney announced on social media that he too would be leaving. One good bit of news for the Dolly Blues is that Paul Dugdale has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract.

Carney has enjoyed two spells at City, with a period at Stockport County sandwiched inbetween.

He said: “Would just like Lancaster City for the last couple of years and all the people connected who make things run smoothly and provide support.

“Particularly those behind the scenes who go above and beyond as I have made the decision to move on.

“Winning the league in 2016-17 was a great achievement and one I will remember for a long time to come.”

Meanwhile, securing Dugdale on a contract is a great bit of business for City especially as he was one of the club’s stand-out performers last season.

The 30-year-old arrived at Lancaster City from Glossop North End during the summer and went on to have a great season personally, playing 44 times and picking up a number of awards.

“After seeing how the club was run last year it was an easy decision for me to stay at Lancaster,” he said.

Meanwhile, City have confirmed their pre-season friendlies, which are as follows:

17/7 – Fulwood Amateurs (away), 21/7 – Skelmersdale United (home), 24/7 – Barrow AFC (home), 28/7 – Padiham FC (away), 4/8Atherton Collieries (away), 10/8 – Ramsbottom United (away)