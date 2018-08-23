Caribbean-themed fundraiser in Halton

Georgie Whittle with Colette and Claire Nixon at the Caribbean Night held at The Greyhound pub, Halton, in aid of CancerCare.
A grand total of £600 was raised through a colourful Caribbean Night in support of CancerCare.

Georgie Whittle, a hypnotherapist and referral assessor for CancerCare in Lancaster, organised the Caribbean beach party-themed night at The Greyhound pub in Halton.

Georgie, who personally experienced cancer a few years ago, is doing a Cambodia Trek for CancerCare later this year.

She is funding the trip herself and on top of that she is raising at least £3,000 to help people with cancer.

The money was raised through the entry charge and a raffle supported by local businesses, The Greyhound team, sales of rum punch and a generous donation from a local businessman who did not wish to be named.

She said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to the team at The Greyhound for a fantastic night and to everyone who donated prizes, bought raffle tickets and supported the event.

“It was such a fun night and the proceeds will go to help local people with cancer.”