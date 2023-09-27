News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Man dies after BMW crash which closed A6
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport

Care home near Lancaster turns into a catwalk to raise money for residents

Dedicated followers of fashion at a Silverdale care home enjoyed a stylish event by a Carnforth boutique.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cove House, a residential care home for older people in Silverdale, was joined by Kitty Browns Boutique to deliver a fashion show for its residents and guests.

The home, which houses up to 23 residents and is managed by the Abbeyfield Silverdale Society, has previously held similar events with the shop, but recent obstacles, including the Covid-19 pandemic, meant the show was postponed in recent years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The money raised at the event will supplement the residents’ activity fund, which is used for day trips, visits to the local café, arts and crafts materials and many other activities.

The fashion show at Cove House in Silverdale.The fashion show at Cove House in Silverdale.
The fashion show at Cove House in Silverdale.
Most Popular

Cove House operates within the Abbeyfield values of companionship, as the antidote to loneliness in later life, and community, with residents encouraged to maintain their old links to the local area and to forge new relationships both inside and outside of the home.

Related topics:LancasterCarnforthCovid-19