Care home near Lancaster turns into a catwalk to raise money for residents

Cove House, a residential care home for older people in Silverdale, was joined by Kitty Browns Boutique to deliver a fashion show for its residents and guests.

The home, which houses up to 23 residents and is managed by the Abbeyfield Silverdale Society, has previously held similar events with the shop, but recent obstacles, including the Covid-19 pandemic, meant the show was postponed in recent years.

The money raised at the event will supplement the residents’ activity fund, which is used for day trips, visits to the local café, arts and crafts materials and many other activities.

The fashion show at Cove House in Silverdale.