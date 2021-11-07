Cardboard box catches fire after being placed on cooker hob in Garstang

Two fire crews from Garstang and Lancaster were called to Sandbriggs Court, Lancaster Road at around 8.15pm on Saturday, November 6.

Crews discovered the fire involved a cardboard box that had been placed on a cooker hob on arrival.

Firefighters used a small bucket of water to extinguish the flames before clearing the property of smoke.

Crews were in attendance for around 20 minutes.

Cooking safely

More than half of accidental fires in the home are started by cooking, according to the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

There are a few simple things you can do to make cooking as safe as possible:

- Avoid leaving saucepan handles sticking out - children can grab them, or you might knock it off the hob.

- Be wary of loose-fitting clothing when cooking on the hob.

- Make sure tea towels and dishcloths are kept away from any heat sources.

- Make sure the oven or hob is off after you are finished.

- Do not leave cooking unattended. If you must leave the room, turn the hob off.

- Keep all cooking appliances clean and in good working order.

- Do not use grills or ovens as storage space when not cooking.

- If you have been drinking or using drugs, consider ordering food to be delivered rather than cooking for yourself.

