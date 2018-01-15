Car swerves off M6 northbound

Police were called to the M6 northbound after a white car swerved off the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene between junctions 32 and 33 at around 9.15am this morning (Monday January 15).

A police spokesman said: “We were called following reports that a car had swerved off the road and crashed down into a grass verge.

“The car was travelling from the Preston to Lancaster direction.”

Lancs Road Police tweeted: “Driver aquaplaned on the M6 northbound carriageway.

“Vehicle rolled down the embankment but thankfully only minor injuries reported by the two occupants.”