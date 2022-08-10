Car on roof causes tailbacks in Morecambe

Emergency services were called to Westminster Road at 12.15pm today, Wednesday, with police reporting a 'car has gone on its side' resulting in a 'minor injury'.
The incident led to a buil-up of traffic on Westminster Road and surrounding routes including Regent Road, Balmoral Road, Albert Road and Marine Road West.
Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire said some of their bus services were being diverted due to the incident.
They tweeted: "Due to a police road closure on Westminster Road, our service 1 and 1A will be diverting via Regent Road, and Marine Road West.
"We will be unable to serve the first stop on Westminster Road (Lancaster bound), and Alexandra Road (Heysham bound)."