Car fire in Lancaster took nearly two hours to put out

Fire crews attended a vehicle blaze in Lancaster in the middle of the night.

By Michelle Blade
6 minutes ago - 1 min read

At 1.02am on December 8, two fire engines from Lancaster attended an incident on Pointer Court, Lancaster.

The incident involved a vehicle which was well alight when crews arrived.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews were called out to a vehicle fire in the middle of the night in Lancaster.
Crews were in attendance for one hour and fifty minutes.

It is not known if the car fire was deliberate.

