At 1.02am on December 8, two fire engines from Lancaster attended an incident on Pointer Court, Lancaster.

The incident involved a vehicle which was well alight when crews arrived.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and fifty minutes.