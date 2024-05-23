Captured on video: Beautiful moment she says ‘I do’ on Morecambe beach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With its backdrop of a gloriously golden sunset, this intimate image of true love could be the setting for any blockbuster Hollywood romance.

But it is, in fact, capturing the moment that a lovestruck Morecambe boy proposes to his sweetheart and she replies “I do”.

Snapped last week by family members, it is perhaps more remarkable that the suitor, Harvey Hague and his now betrothed, Lilly, are just 16 years-old.

“Some people say it's too early,” admitted paperboy Harvey. "But if you truly find the person you love nothing is too early.”

Harvey Hague proposes to Lilly at Morecambe beach.

Harvey, who describes his now fiancee as the ‘perfect girl’ added: “We walked to the bottom of the beach and I said, ‘Lilly, every minute I spend with you, you make me the happiest man in the world, I love you so much… you're everything I ever wanted in a wife. I know we are young but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I want to buy my first house with you, buy my first pet with you, and I want you to be the mother of my children. You will make a perfect wife and mother. I want to grow old with you so, Lilly Karen Bamford, will you make me the happiest man alive and do me the honour of becoming my wife? And she started crying and said yes’.”

Naturally, old fashioned romantic Harvey made sure he had the permission of future father-in-law, Dave, for his daughter’s hand in marriage. And he got plenty of family members involved to help spring the big surprise.

“On Friday I got the ring off Lilly's mum and asked her dad on Saturday if I could propose. On Sunday my auntie Abby came round to mine with her dog (also called Lilly) and at about 20.40pm me, Lilly, Abby, her dog and my mum set off to the beach near the Clock Tower where we met Lilly's family.

Harvey Hague and Lilly at Morecambe beach.

“We all were chatting and catching up, then I said ‘Lil come with me’, and we walked to the bottom of the beach…”