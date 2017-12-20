Can you help trace these stolen war medals?

Police are looking for the owner of these two war medals which are suspected to have been stolen.

The medals, inscribed with a soldier’s name, were handed in at Lancaster police station on Wednesday morning.

Anyone who can help return the medals to their owner should email 8814@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for a set of stolen war medals stolen from a house in Halton earlier this month. Although two of the medals are the same as the two handed in this week, they have a different soldier’s name inscribed on the back.