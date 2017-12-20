Search

Can you help trace these stolen war medals?

These medals were handed in to Lancaster police station.
Police are looking for the owner of these two war medals which are suspected to have been stolen.

The medals, inscribed with a soldier’s name, were handed in at Lancaster police station on Wednesday morning.

Anyone who can help return the medals to their owner should email 8814@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for a set of stolen war medals stolen from a house in Halton earlier this month. Although two of the medals are the same as the two handed in this week, they have a different soldier’s name inscribed on the back.