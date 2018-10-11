Can you help Charlie get his lifesaving treatment in the US?

The family of five-year-old Charlie Procter are desperately seeking help to raise £1m for the treatment in America to help prolong his life.

Charlie is fighting stage 4 Hepatoblastoma Cancer, a rare cancer that affects only eight children in the UK.

Chemotherapy is no longer an option as doctors have advised that another round of treatment could prove fatal to Charlie.

The only chance to save Charlie’s life is to get him to Cincinnati for the transplant he so urgently needs.

His treatment plan has been discussed and is in place, but the transplant and treatment needs to be paid upfront in full prior to Charlie’s arrival.

The doctors are ready to start treatment on Charlie, which is treatment not available in the UK.

His family has been told Charlie has around two weeks left to live without the treatment – but they need to raise £1m.

Charlie, whose second cousin Leah Dale runs Sunbay Tanning Centre in Morecambe, is ready to go along with his mum Amber, dad Ben and younger sister Jessica.

While the family, who live in Accrington, appreciate life is busy and money is tight for many people, Charlie urgently needs help, and they are asking for donations as soon as possible.

Charlie’s fundraising page is here

PayPal donations are also accepted to amberpage94@icloud.com

Bank account details are: Charlie Procter, sort code 20-09-72, account number 13155684