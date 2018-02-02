Campus in the City returns to Lancaster

Lancaster University’s popular Campus in the City (CITC) initiative will be back with a bang this month.

After an official launch ceremony on February 24 from 11am, visitors can, for example, take a 3D tour of the body, learn some circus skills, explore the immune system and much more.

Campus in the City (CITC) is a five-week project which sees Lancaster University’s world class research brought to life in an informal and accessible setting in St Nicholas Arcades.

Now in its fourth season, CITC brings local people, academics and students together through a programme of free and interactive activities which explore a wide range of topics, including child development, green technology, social media psychology, practical legal advice and the human body.

Aiming to challenge, inspire and inform, it also provides opportunities for the local community to get involved with research projects, helping to shape the world around us.

Professor Mark E. Smith, the Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, said: “In previous years, Campus in the City has made a great contribution towards the University’s priority of working closely with the Lancaster community.

“We are sure that this year’s varied programme will further extend the University’s engagement strategy and give rise to exciting and beneficial collaborations for academics, local businesses and the wider community.”

The CITC shop in St Nicholas Arcades will be opposite Poundland and in-between Game and Brighthouse, and will be open from Wednesday to Saturday.

The first day will be Saturday February 24 and the shop will close on Saturday March 31. All events are free and open to everyone.

The full programme can be found at www.lancaster.ac.uk/events/campus-in- the-city/ and regular updates will be posted at facebook.com/Campusinthecitylancs or on Twitter @CampusintheCity.

If you wish to find out more about Lancaster University you can take a campus tour, find out more at www.lancaster.ac.uk/study/open-days-and-campus-tours/.