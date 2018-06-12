Campaign urges Morecambe and Lunesdale MP to protect local farmers

An advertising van calling on MP David Morris to give the public a say on post-Brexit trade deals was circling Morecambe & Lunesdale on Friday.

This comes ahead of the highly anticipated return of the Trade Bill to Parliament, expected in the coming weeks.

Currently, the Trade Bill will allow the government to implement trade deals with no public scrutiny.

The ad van, which has been launched by campaigning organisation 38 Degrees, calls on MPs, including David Morris MP, to support an amendment to the bill that would give parliament the chance to scrutinise future changes to what trade deals mean for the UK instead.

This is a particular issue for Morecambe & Lunesdale constituency which has a rich farming tradition.

Farmers who produce the UK’s beef, chicken, fruit and veg could be on the rough end of bad trade deals and undercut by poorer quality produce because of weaker regulations.

Without public scrutiny it would be easier for regulations such as high food standards to get negotiated away in trade deals. Weaker regulations can mean things like hormone-injected beef or chlorinated chicken could be more likely to end up on our UK supermarket shelves.

853 people in Morecambe & Lunesdale have signed the 38 Degrees petition demanding the public not be locked out of trade deals.

The 38 Degrees campaign to give the public a say on future trade deals has been supported by more than half a million people right across the UK.

Maggie Chao, Campaigns Manager at 38 Degrees said: “Trade is too important to be done in secret. Good trade deals can boost the economy, create jobs, and improve opportunities for all of us. But when trade deals are done badly, it can be a disaster. It could mean lost jobs, lower standards for food, and farmers losing their jobs.”

“That’s why it’s so important that MPs and the public have a say on future trade deals. The government’s new law would allow them to change laws to implement trade deals in secret after Brexit. But if enough MPs support the amendment and demand a say, the government will have to back down and change the law.”

David Morris MP said: “Bespoke trade deals will already be scrutinised by Parliament in the same way that European Treaties are now.

“Politically motivated PR campaigns by a minority will not change the way I vote on an issue.

“I will wait to hear the debate in Parliament before making my decision.”